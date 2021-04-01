Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

