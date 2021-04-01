Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

