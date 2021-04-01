Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.