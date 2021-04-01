Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 221.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 237,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

