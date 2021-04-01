Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000.

Shares of FREL opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

