Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.25 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

