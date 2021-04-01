Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

