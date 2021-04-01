Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,152 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.