Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

