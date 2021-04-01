Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,317 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

KEY stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

