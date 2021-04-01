Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$2.96.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.