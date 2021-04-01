Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) received a C$5.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s current price.
CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
