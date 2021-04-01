Raymond James Upgrades Questor Technology (CVE:QST) to Market Perform

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.90. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CVE:QST traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.14. 152,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.58 million and a PE ratio of 535.00. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

