Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.19% of Rayonier worth $288,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,465. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

