Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD)’s share price dropped 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 322,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 104,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.87 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

