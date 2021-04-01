Realio Network (RIO) Market Cap Tops $14.18 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

