RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286,379 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RP opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

