RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,977.68

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $93,977.68 and $14.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00050832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 946.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.59 or 0.00646202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.