Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PagerDuty (PD)

3/23/2021 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/22/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – PagerDuty is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $57.00 to $59.00.

3/15/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – PagerDuty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

