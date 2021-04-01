Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PagerDuty (PD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD):
- 3/23/2021 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 3/22/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – PagerDuty is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $57.00 to $59.00.
- 3/15/2021 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – PagerDuty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – PagerDuty is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – PagerDuty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.43.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.