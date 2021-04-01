Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP) recently:

3/31/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$2.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WCP stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.73. 3,489,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,423. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -4.73%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

