Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently:

3/16/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $60.00.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00.

3/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $53.00.

3/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $65.00.

2/23/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.50 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.50 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

