Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.2 days.
Shares of RCRRF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 4,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
