Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.2 days.

Shares of RCRRF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 4,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

