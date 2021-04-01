Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 7,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 382,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Specifically, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $591.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

