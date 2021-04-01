Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.15.

Several analysts have commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

