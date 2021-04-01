Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 333,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 964,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

There is no company description available for Red White & Bloom Brands Inc

