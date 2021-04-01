Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $286.86

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.86 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.10). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 274,149 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £757.96 million and a PE ratio of 90.59.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

