Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.
Shares of RF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 20,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
