Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of RF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 20,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

