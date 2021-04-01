Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 13,201 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 256.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NEE stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

