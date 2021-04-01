Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $760.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,110. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.90 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

