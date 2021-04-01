Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,624,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,974,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 98,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $32.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,128.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.