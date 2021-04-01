Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.63. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,611,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.