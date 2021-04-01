Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

