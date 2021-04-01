Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $182.07

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.07 and traded as high as $192.30. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 79 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average is $182.07.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.