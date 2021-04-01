Ren (REN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139.72 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Ren has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $139.72 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00643659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025983 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

