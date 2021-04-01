Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of IDYA opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $758.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.