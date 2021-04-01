Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 221,707 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Golar LNG Partners worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

GMLP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

GMLP opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

