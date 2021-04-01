Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Silicom worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Silicom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicom by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 15.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $323.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

