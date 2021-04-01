Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

