Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Covanta worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 146.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Covanta stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

