Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Escalade worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Escalade by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis increased their target price on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ESCA opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $290.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

