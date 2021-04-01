Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.96% of Elys Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ELYS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

