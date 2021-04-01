Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Venator Materials worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Venator Materials stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $493.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

