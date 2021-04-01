Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 116,200 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Lazydays worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

LAZY stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

