Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 203,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 165,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FBP opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

