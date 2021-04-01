Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.