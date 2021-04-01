Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,034,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,599,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nevro by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

