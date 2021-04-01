Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CoreCivic worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

