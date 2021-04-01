Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Renasant has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

