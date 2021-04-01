renBTC Hits Market Cap of $696.23 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $58,719.24 or 0.99745126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $696.23 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00326820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00723295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 11,857 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

