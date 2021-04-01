Render Token Price Reaches $1.67 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002810 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $256.76 million and approximately $31.23 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.43 or 0.00640279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,121,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,203,102 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

